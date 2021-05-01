Expect an increment in transport fares from May 5 – GRPTU tells commuters

An increment in transport fares is likely to be announced on Wednesday May 5, 2021

An increment in transport fares is likely to be announced on Wednesday May 5, 2021, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has revealed.

According to the Union, the possible increment is due to the new levies placed on petroleum products as announced in government’s 2021 Budget statement.



General Secretary of the GPRTU, Godfred Abuldire Adogma, in interaction with Citi News explained an increment in transport fares had been imminent but have to be held back in order to factor in the new levies.



“The price increase is obvious but the percentage that we will be increasing it by is what we are yet to discuss. Even if we are given a freehand to think within our own self and come up with the new fares, we will not make any mistake to go beyond 15% or even 20%,” he said.

Already, there has been a 30-pesewa hike in petroleum products which has taken effect from Saturday, May 1, 2021. This is expected to affect the general cost of goods and services in the country.



Meanwhile, some transport commuters following the presentation of the 2021 budget have been lamenting at the introduction of the new taxes and levies by government.