Expect new fare increment after Parliament approves 2021 budget – GPRTU to commuters

Transport operators will likely introduce new fares after Parliament approves the 2021 Budget, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, GPRTU, has said.

The Union’s General Secretary, Godfred Abulbire explained that the rationale behind the the increment is a result of the newly proposed taxes by the government in its budget.



“The moment Parliament approves the 2021 budget; we are sure that we will come out with lorry fares increased by a certain margin. We don’t want to make reference to the fuel price adjustments because there are other components like the road tolls which have also been increased,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

“Usually, the practice has been that when fuel price is adjusted by a certain percentage then we are also informed to increase fares by a certain percentage equivalent to that effect, but now we can see that from the budget proposals, there are so much into it which will have more effect than the fuel itself,” Abulbire added.



The GPRTU General Secretary further held that a failure to enact an increment will adversely impact the operation of transport operators in the country.