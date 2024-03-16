Expert explains why you should take terms and conditions of products seriously

The Chief Technology Officer of AIDEC Digital, Emmanuel Gbeve, has explained why customers should read the terms and conditions of products or systems.

According to him, the terms and conditions exist to provide guidelines for products and also give in-depth information about the product or system one is trying to sign up for hence, terms and conditions should not be taken for granted.



He mentioned that it is preferable one read the terms and conditions of a product rather than buy a product via recommendation.



“I would advise people who are digital users to sometimes, even when you are in a haste to sign up for specific products or software solutions, let’s, first of all, read the terms and conditions before starting with the sign-up session. Everybody is in haste; either you’ve heard someone has used a system before and recommended it to you and then you want to use it



“Why not take your time to read through some of the terms and conditions that are applied to such systems? My advice is, let’s take terms and conditions seriously because they are ways to get to us, especially in this age of AI. It is serious that we take critical note of terms and conditions that are applied to any data solution we are trying to sign up to," he told GhanaWeb.

Emmanuel Gbeve shared this information at the World Consumer Rights Day held on Friday, March 15, 2024.



Watch the video below:







