ExxonMobil’s exit: Ghana’s upstream sector on the verge of collapse – Kofi Buah

The exit of ExxonMobil’s activities, a US-based oil and gas firm from Ghana’s oil fields could spell doom for the country's upstream sector, a former Minister for Energy, Kofi Buah has opined.



According to him, the sector is on the verge of a collapse unless government implements stringent measures to save it.



In an opinion piece sighted by GhanaWeb, Kofi Buah said “In January 2017 when this government began, Ghana had 16 offshore licences: three were producing fields-Jubilee, TEN and Sankofa Gye Nyame; Hess Pecan Field-Deepwater Tano Cape Three Points was appraised and ready for development; Hess left and sold out to Aker and the rest was history. That field is still begging to be developed.”



He revealed some 12 blocks in exploration stages had obligations to either acquire some amount of 2D or 3D seismic and or drill an exploration well with negotiation well conducted by the erstwhile John Mahama administration.

“But from 2017 to date, only four exploration wells have been drilled by AGM (2 wells under amended terms-if you recall these amended terms reduced Ghana’s take from 43 percent to 18 percent. Eni (1 well) and Springfield (1 well) for which three oil and gas discoveries were made.”



“Thanks to the good leadership under the NDC, the only producing fields in Ghana today are Jubilee, Sankofa and TEN fields, none has been added. Unfortunately, these fields are declining as we continue production each day of the year. Jubilee has been producing oil and gas since 2010. We have already produced about 50 percent of the Field Reserves.”



“TEN and Sankofa are also going down. If exploration is not prioritised, the industry will die off. If Ghana does not find more hydrocarbon resources and develop these fields, the worse fear is that the service industry, which is already feeling the impact of the lack of activity and is dying slowly, will go into bankruptcy if the trend continues and this must worry well-meaning Ghanaians,” Kofi Buah stressed.



ExxonMobil prior to formally withdrawing its activities in Ghana controlled 80 percent of the Deepwater Cape Three Point Block with the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation holding 15 percent and Goil Offshore Ghana Ltd having the remaining 5 percent.



Though the oil and gas firm did not provide further details of its decision, it thanks the Government of Ghana “for the good and constructive relationship we have enjoyed over the years”



