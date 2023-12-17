FDA destroys 4 tonnes of aphrodisiacs, body creams, unregistered herbal medicine

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) destroys unwholesome products

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in the Western North has confiscated and destroyed four metric tonnes of unhealthy and unregistered products from markets, pharmacy shops and shopping centres.

Nationally, the FDA, between the period of January and December this year, has destroyed products including; food, drugs, body creams, aphrodisiacs and unregistered herbal products through the authority’s monitoring and evaluation operation.



Speaking on behalf of the authority, Albert Ankamah, the Western North Director of the FDA, explained the dangers on unwholesome products to the human body and why his outfit had to go all out to ensure such products are out of the market.



He said: “Looking at the danger to the body, it was important for us to take actions to monitor and seize those products to protect members of the public from buying and consuming them.”



He noted the FDA’s mandate is to ensure the safety of all products for public consumption, and as part of their operational activities, they embarked on a routine monitoring of the markets and pharmacy shops in all the nine districts in the region.



The Director also called on consumers and the general public to ensure products they buy on the market and consume are duly approved by the FDA and are healthy for consumption especially during the yuletide season and report any suspected fake or expired products to the Authority for swift response.

EAN/AE



