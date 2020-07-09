Business News

FDA to launch progressive licensing scheme for small scale food processors

File photo

The Food and Drugs Authority(FDA) is set to on Thursday, July 9, 2020 launch a Progressive Licensing Scheme for Small Scale/ Cottage Food Processors.

The Progressive Licensing Scheme according to the Authority will have three stages of licensing (i.e. Pink, Yellow and Green).



According to the FDA, the scheme is aimed at helping the local food industry grow to an extent that all grocery shops/ supermarkets will be stocked with at least 60% of made in Ghana food products.

“A virtual engagement to launch the Licensing scheme is as follows: Event: Launching of Progressive Licensing Scheme for Small Scale/Cottage Food Processors at 10:00 am at the FDA Head Office,” the FDA noted.

Source: Atinka FM

