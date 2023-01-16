FLASHBACK: 2 out of 10 - Dr Nyaho Tamakloe scores government on performance of economy

Suspended NPP elder, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

A suspended elder of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, in November 2022 scored the Akufo-Addo led administration 2 out of 10.

This came after the economy plunged into destruction and has been wobbling in recent times.



When asked to rate the performance of the current government, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said, “I will rate them two out of 10.”



A suspended elder of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has indicated that he does not believe the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo he has known over the years will be mismanaging Ghana like he is currently doing.



The retired military man and ambassador also scored the government two out of 10, indicating that the government under the leadership of his friend is not functioning.



He told Joy News in an interview that the country’s economy has slumped yet the government has failed to rise to the occasion.

“We have retrogressed...when I say we are a failed state, I know what I am talking about. This government is not functioning...That surprises me because I know Nana Addo was not like that.



“What has happened? I am surprised. The Nana Akufo-Addo that I know is not the one ruling Ghana now,” he explained.



Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe noted that Ken Ofori-Atta, the embattled Minister of Finance should have resigned immediately the country decided to seek a bailout from the IMF.



He stressed that if things were going well, the Minister of Agric, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, “who is a doctor of agriculture will not be engaging in cheap publicity”.



There has been an increase in the prices of goods and services recently whiles transportation fares have also increased more than four times due to the increase in fuel prices.

Ghana's current inflation rate stands at an unprecedented 40.4%.



