FLASHBACK: 2023 is the Year of Austerity, economic recovery to start from April - Gabby

Leading member of NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

At the start of the year, a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, projected that the Ghanaian economy will soon be stabilized.

He pointed out that from April this year, the economy will be fully recovered from both local and external shocks.



"2023 is the Year of Austerity. But it should also be the year of macro stability and predictability for the Ghanaian economy. It will not be easy, but businesses thrive on stability and with that, I can see a slow but gradual recovery for the economy from April," Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko wrote in a post sighted by GhanaWeb.



Ghana had a torrid 2022 amid an economic crisis that forced government to seek an International Monetary Fund (IMF) facility at a time the cedi was rapidly depreciating, inflation was galloping and government was faced with multiple downgrades by rating agencies.



The government has serially blamed the crisis partly on the aftershocks of the COVID pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.



It has promised to turn around the economic fortunes of the country after sealing a Staff-Level agreement with the IMF with the hope that funds from the US$3 billion facility will be released early this year.





