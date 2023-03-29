0
Menu
Business

FLASHBACK: ‘A year by this time things will go well’ – Chief of Staff assures Ghanaians

COS Akosua Frema Osei Opare N Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare

Wed, 29 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, encouraged Ghanaians of a turn in the fortunes of the country by December of 2023.

“A year by this time all things will go well for Ghanaians… the country is already moving in the right direction, thanks to God's Grace and measures of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ghanaians should unite as one people and support the president,” the Chief of Staff said.

Read the full story originally published on December 31, 2022, by GhanaWeb

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has urged Ghanaians to maintain their composure and optimism for better times despite the country's current economic challenges.

According to her, the coming year [2023] will see an improvement in the economic situation even as the country recently defaulted on its debt payments amid seeking an IMF bailout to restore macroeconomic stability, among others.

In a Christmas video message posted by the Presidency, Akosua Osei-Opare said the measures implemented by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo has already begun to yield some results.

She, therefore, called on Ghanaians to work together in supporting the president and government in running the country and addressing its challenges.

She further urged citizens to remain kind and generous to the poor during this festive season.

“A year by this time all things will go well for Ghanaians… the country is already moving in the right direction, thanks to God's Grace and measures of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ghanaians should unite as one people and support the president,” the Chief of Staff said.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Approval of ministers: Suhuyini angry with NDC MPs, party members
I have a problem with Fifi Kwetey’s WhatsApp line-up – Murtala
MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah is dead
Ablakwa blasts treacherous NDC MPs
Related Articles: