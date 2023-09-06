FLASHBACK: Akufo-Addo's promises have and will never hold water - Prof. Hanke jabs

President Akufo-Addo and Professor Steve Hanke

When the President said in 2022 that Ghana's economy will bounce back by 2024, Professor Steve Hanke was not enthused.

The economist said the promises of the President could not be held onto, since they have never had substance.



“Pres. Akufo-Addo promises that he will make Ghana's economy "bounce back." SPOILER ALERT: Akufo-Addo's promises HAVE NEVER and WILL NEVER hold water. Today, I measure GHA's inflation at a punishing,” Prof Hanke tweeted.



Read the full story originally published on September 7, 2022, by GhanaWeb



Professor of Applied Economics at the Johns Hopkins University-USA, Steve Hanke, has hit hard at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, over his promises to the Ghanaian populace.



In a tweet, Prof Hanke said the president’s promises have never held substance and were always untrue.

The renowned economist was responding to President Akufo-Addo’s assurances that Ghana’s economy will bounce back stronger by 2024.



“Pres. Akufo-Addo promises that he will make Ghana's economy "bounce back." SPOILER ALERT: Akufo-Addo's promises HAVE NEVER and WILL NEVER hold water. Today, I measure GHA's inflation at a punishing,” Prof Hanke tweeted.



The economy in recent times has been in a meltdown with Ghanaians lamenting the increased cost of living relative to record high inflation rates on products and fuel price hikes.



Additionally, global rating agencies such as Standard and Poor's (S&P) and Fitch have downgraded Ghana’s economy preventing it from accessing the international capital market.



The government has partly blamed the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war as causes for the economic challenges.

President Akufo-Addo together with his appointees has assured that it will steer the country out of the economic quagmire stating that its move to the International Monetary Fund was a short-term solution.



Ghana is said to be targeting an amount of $3 billion over three years from the International Monetary Fund once an agreement on a programme is reached. The new amount requested as a loan was double the government’s initial target of $1.5 billion.



Meanwhile, Professor Emeritus Stephen Adei in an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio on August 17, said that President Akufo-Addo prior to his election as president overpromised the electorate with respect to his policies and programmes.



In his view, the president should have adopted a strategy of sequencing the rollout of his initiatives upon the assumption of office.



This he believes would have afforded the government enough time to laser focus its resources on some key projects at a time.

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:

















SSD/NOQ