0
Menu
Business

FLASHBACK: Akufo-Addo speaks with BBC Africa on Ghana's economy, E-Levy

Video Archive
Wed, 5 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In April 2022, BBC Africa released the first part of an interview with President Nana Akufo-Addo on Ghana's economy.

The conversation between the President and Okochwe covered various sectors of the Ghanaian economy and recent occurrences in the socio-political space of the country.

Read the full story originally published on April 5, 2022, by GhanaWeb

There was a banter between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the BBC’s Peter Okochwe over the health of Ghana’s economy when the president granted an interview to the global broadcaster.

The conversation between the President and Okochwe covered various sectors of the Ghanaian economy and recent occurrences in the socio-political space of the country.

The president was asked about the government’s recently passed Electronic Transfer (E-Levy) law, the tourism sector, and the Black Stars' qualification for the 2022 World Cup among others.

On the economy, however, the host suggested that Ghana’s economy in its current state is doing terribly with the high cost of living and increasing fuel prices among others.

But President Akufo-Addo maintained that the situation in Ghana is not as bad and that the current state of the economy is a result of global events in which Ghana is not in isolation.

President Akufo-Addo was a guest on the April 4, 2022 edition of the BBC’s Focus on Africa programme hosted by Peter Okwoche.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: