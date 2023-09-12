FLASHBACK: Do not smuggle subsidized cocoa fertilizers - COCOBOD to farmers

Fertilizers

The Ghana Cocoa Board sent a word of caution to persons in the business of smuggling cocoa fertilizers.

According to him, cocoa fertilizer smuggling was becoming a torn flesh of COCOBOD, stressing that more than 2,000 bags of cocoa fertilizers were retrieved from smugglers across the country in 2021 alone.



Read the full story originally published on September 16, 2022, by GNA



Charles Amenyaglo, the Director of Special Services at the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), has cautioned cocoa farmers to desist from smuggling and selling subsidized cocoa fertilizers.



He said any farmer or buyer of such subsidized cocoa fertilizers would be arrested and prosecuted.

Mr Amenyaglo gave the warning in an interview with the media in Takoradi after four suspected cocoa fertilizer smugglers, were put before the Takoradi Port Circuit Court B, for allegedly smuggling 328 bags of subsidized cocoa fertilizers.



Mr Amenyaglo pointed out that if the practice was not nipped in the bud COCOBOD would not be able to achieve its aim of increased cocoa yield since nutrients on many cocoa farms were depleted.



He said it was an offense punishable by law to be engaged in such a practice, noting that the fertilizers were highly subsidized.

He said they procured the fertilizers at 560 cedis a bag and sold them to the farmers at 80 cedis a bag, which they transported to the farming communities and handed over to the farmer cooperatives for distribution to their members.



Mr Amenyaglo expressed worry that some unscrupulous people had been unlawfully purchasing cocoa fertilizers delivered to cocoa farmers at highly subsidized rates, adding “Some of them have made it their business to be going around buying cocoa fertilizers, which have been delivered to the farmers at their doorsteps.



The four suspects, Amadu Combat 55, Kingsley Baah Wiredu, 32 driver, Issaka Mbawuni, 38, and Dawuda Yakubu 44 were arrested at Samenaboi in the Western Region around 0200hours on Sunday, September 11, with trucks load of COCOBOD subsidised fertilizers.



The court presided over by Her Honour, Mrs Abigail K. Asare, did not take their plea and discharged the suspects with the explanation that the charge of causing financial loss to the State leveled against the four did not tally with the facts.

She, therefore, asked the prosecution to collaborate with COCOBOD officials to conduct thorough investigations into the case and come up with the appropriate charges against the four suspects.



