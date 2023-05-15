1
Menu
Business

FLASHBACK: E-Levy proceeds to be used for creation of 1 million jobs – John Kumah

John Kumahwdeds Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah

Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, on May 15, 2022, noted that a part of the proceeds from the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) would be used to create 1 million jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in the country.

He said the jobs would be created under government's YouStart programme.

“The YouStart programme is a GH¢10-billion facility in the next three years that government is aiming at creating One million jobs in the private sector by encouraging young people in the areas of creativity, innovations and helping them to determine their own future,” John Kumah said.

Read the full story originally published on May 15, 2022 by www.ghanaweb.com.

GRA begins implementation of E-Levy

YouStart programme to create 1 million jobs

Government to use GH¢10 billion to create jobs

Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah has assured of government’s commitment to put to good use the proceeds from the Electronic Transfer Levy.

Government said it will use part of the proceeds to finance the GH¢10 billion entrepreneurship programme set to launch in June.

The programme-YouStart when implemented is expected to create some 1 million jobs for Ghanaians.

In an interview on TV3, John Kumah noted that the programme will solve the current unemployment issues the country faces.

“First of all, government is grateful that the e-levy has been passed and successfully implemented. The next big move is for government to address the lack of jobs situation for the young people. And so, in the next month ahead, His Excellency the President will launch the YouStart program."

“The YouStart programme is a GH¢10-billion facility in the next three years that government is aiming at creating One million jobs in the private sector by encouraging young people in the areas of creativity, innovations and helping them to determine their own future.”

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Related Articles: