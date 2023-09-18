FLASHBACK: First commercial flight lands at Sunyani Airport after 7 years

The local flight arriving at the airport

After seven years of closure, the Sunyani Airport received its first flight on September 20, 2022.

This was during the commissioning of the first flight to start operations in the Bono region.



The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Asiamah stated that those in the Bono region will support the aviation industry by helping the business of flights to continue working to serve the region.



Read the full story originally published on September 20, 2022, by atinkaonline.com



The Sunyani airport has experienced its first commercial flight after seven years of closure.



This happened during the Transport Minister’s commissioning of the first flight to start its operations in the Bono region.



He said, the second phase of the Sunyani Airport will soon commence depending on how the people of Bono, Bono east and Ahafo patronise flights that use the airport.



He, therefore, advised the aviation industry to work diligently to support and make sure people will love their hospitality.



He urged the industry players to also help in the reductions of commercial flight ticket fees to encourage more people in the region to board flights to other parts of the country.



