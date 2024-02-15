FLASHBACK: Ghana Airlines not ready to fly despite initial assurances

Ghana has been without a national airline since the collapse of Ghana International Airlines in 2010

Ghana Airlines, a public-private initiative by the Government of Ghana to operationalize a home-based carrier, is not ready to fly despite initial assurances that the airline would start selling tickets in April and May and commence commercial flights by June-July, 2023.

Ashanti Airlines, and its financial partner, Zotus Group, won the tender to commence business last year and earnestly began processes to acquire the requisite certification from the aviation sector regulator, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).



Ashanti Airlines, which already had an Air Carrier License (ACL) prior to the award of the tender, filed its documentation with the GCAA for an Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) — the second such certification mandated by law before an airline is fully established and can start commercial scheduled and non-scheduled flights.



“My information from them is that by the end of May, they will start selling their ticket and by June/July we will see Ghana airline, flying in the sky,” the GNA quoted the Transport Minister, Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, in a story published on March 30, 2023.



Ashanti Airlines, and its financial partner, Zotus Group led by former footballer Emile Heskey, are yet to launch their logo and avail tickets for sale.



Information obtained by AviationGhana.com indicates that Ashanti Airlines and its partner are yet to complete the required processes to obtain an AOC, and are yet to acquire aircraft.

Ashanti Airlines is backed by Ghanaian business mogul and co-founder of the Despite Group of Companies, Osei Kwame Despite, and his partner, Ernest Ofori Sarpong.



Ghana has been without a national airline since the collapse of Ghana International Airlines in 2010, following the demise of Ghana Airways in 2004. Attempts to establish a new home-based carrier have led to the signing of MoUs with Ethiopian Airlines and EgyptAir respectively with no clear outcome.



This led to the establishment of a new Committee to vet all proposals, after the erstwhile Ministry of Aviation was subsumed into the Ministry of Transport.



This story was first published on September 9, 2023 by AviationGhana