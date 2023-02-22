FLASHBACK: Ghana is broke, take hard decisions – Joe Jackson charges government

Chief Operations Officer at Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson

Chief Operations Officer at Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson, in July last year declared Ghana's financial status as broke.

He called on the Akufo-Addo-led government to cut down spending on its flagship programmes especially the feeding component of the free Senior High School (SHS) programme.



This, he said, will save the country some money.



Joe Jackson, a financial analyst and Chief Operations Officer at Dalex Finance has called on the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government to cut down spending on its flagship programmes especially the feeding component of the free Senior High School (SHS) programme.



According to him, times are hard in Ghana and the resources of the country look depleted, therefore, critical decisions ought to be taken regarding how the country spends its resources.



“It is time for us to look at all the expenditure cuts, it is time for us to look and wonder, do we want to spend this much on feeding and boarding in the SHS regime?



“Is this what we want to spend our money on in such difficult times? These are hard times, there are hard decisions to be taken and one of the things we must realize is that Ghana is broke,” Jackson said in a TV3 interview.



Ghana’s economy is currently going through severe challenges, a situation that has forced the country to go to the International Monetary Fund for support.



Due to that, President Akufo-Addo ordered Ofori-Atta via a July 1 statement to present an economic rescue programme to the IMF.

A team from the Fund led by Carlo Sdralevich has since visited Ghana between July 6 – 13, meeting with relevant stakeholders.







