FLASHBACK: Government to purchase more Kantanka vehicles - Bawumia

Kantanka vehicles

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on January 1, 2020 noted that government would purchase more Kankanta vehicles to boost the company's operations.

He added that the move was to stimulate other local automobile assembling companies to increase production.



Read the full story originally published on January 1, 2020 by GNA.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says government would buy more vehicles manufactured by Kantanka Automobile Company Limited to boost the Company's operations and stimulate other local automobile assembling companies to increase production.



He said government had already bought two of the vehicles by the Kantanka Company, struggling to penetrate the automobile market, and added to his fleet of vehicles.



He encouraged corporate organizations to also patronise locally manufactured vehicles as the government alone cannot lead the way and bring new dimensions to Ghana's industrial transformation agenda.



Dr. Bawumia was speaking during the 39th edition of the annual technology and agricultural exhibition of the Apostle Safo School of Art and Sciences, in Accra, over the weekend.

It was organised on the theme: "Enhancing Sustainable Technology, Organic Agriculture and Culture, the pathway to development."



The exhibition showcased a 40-foot road cruiser vehicle designed in an aeroplane-like manner, with limousine quality interior decor, whilst the other vehicle was an armoured personnel carrier that could be used by the Police for patrol duties.



The Vice President lauded the "remarkable achievements" of Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo, the Founder and Leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission, for his innovations, particularly in the areas of agriculture and technological development.



"Government alone cannot lead the way by bringing a new dimension to our educational structure and industrial transformation," he said, adding: "It behooves on some individuals and corporations to contribute to the wellbeing of society by identifying the problems and offering solutions."



He was of the belief that Apostle Safo and the Kristo Asafo Mission have identified the solutions to society and were offering practical oriented teaching and learning to youngsters and spearheading in technology and scientific researches that would put Ghana and Africa on the path to speedy development.



"I have been here over the years, and I am always highly impressed by what he has done so far and Government will continue to support Kantanka," he added.