FLASHBACK: I cannot tell you when price of kenkey will drop - Agric Minister

Balls of kenkey

As inflation soared in the last quarter of 2022, the prices of foodstuffs, goods and services also increased.

Some Ghanaians bemoaned the high cost of living and called on the then Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, to come to their rescue on the prices of food, especially a ball of kenkey in the country.



But Dr. Afriyie Akoto stated that he has no idea when kenkey prices will drop.



A ball of kenkey which was sold at GH¢1 in 2021 was sold at GH¢3.



Read the full story originally published on August 11, 2022 by www.ghanaweb.com



Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Afriyie Akoto has stated he has no idea when kenkey prices will drop.



A ball of kenkey which was sold at GH¢1 last year is currently being sold at GH¢3.

Food was among the major factors that caused a 31.7% inflation for the month of July.



However, in an interview on TV3, when the agric minister was asked when the price of kenkey would see some reductions, he threw his hands in the air saying “Price of kenkey? I cannot tell. Why can I? The maize will be cheap when the factors that have brought about the increase go away."



He added prices will begin to drop when fuel prices also reduce.



“I’m talking about the external influence on these prices. When the price of petrol goes down from $101 per barrel to $20 per barrel.



Afriyie Akoto however reiterated his stance that Ghana is not experiencing a food shortage crisis.



According to him, the Planting for Food and jobs among other interventions by the agriculture sector is yielding positive results.

He said “people wrongfully say there is a food shortage, there is no food shortage in Ghana. If you look at all the sectors, the agric sector stands out as the sector which is doing well.”



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:











ESA/FNOQ