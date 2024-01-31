FLASHBACK: Inside Ghana's privately-owned oil refinery located near TOR

In July 2023, GhanaWeb Business joined the Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, to embark on a familiarization tour to private-owned Sentuo Oil Refinery located near the Tema Oil Refinery.

The refinery, which is a US$2 billion investment made by Chinese investors has an initial processing capacity of 40,000 barrels per day, scalable to 100,000 barrels when the facility is fully operational.



The facility which is the country’s first private-owned also aims to reach a production of up to 100 percent of national consumption by the time its second phase is completed.



Fast forward to Friday January 26, 2024, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo officially commissioned the oil refinery which plans to fully operate at a production capacity of five million barrels per year when completed later this year.

Watch the video below from July 2023:







MA/NOQ