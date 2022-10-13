FLASHBACK: 'No Ghana Card, no salary payment for government workers from December 1' - CAGD

The Controller and Accountant General's Department served notice that it would stop paying government workers who are not registered with the National Identification Authority (NIA).
The Controller and Accountant General's Department has served notice it would stop paying government workers who are not registered with the National Identification Authority (NIA).
The Department has therefore directed government workers to register and get their Ghana cards before December 1, 2021.
A statement issued by the Department announced its plans to harmonize its database to facilitate biometric and unique identification of all workers on the government payroll.
In so doing, the Department says it would be working with the NIA to achieve that.
It has therefore disclosed that effective December 1, 2021, all government workers without Ghana cards would not be paid.
