FLASHBACK: Only NPP can save Ghana from economic challenges - Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo 1123454554656535 President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Mon, 20 Feb 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in October last year averred that only the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) can save Ghana from the economic crisis.

He called on all to support government restore the ailing economy.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given the assurance that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is better placed in helping to solve economic challenges confronting the economy and bring it back stronger.

He attributed the challenges facing the nation to the current global economic crisis adding that it is not the doing of this government.

Speaking at the launch of the roll-out of the new NPP membership card in Kumasi on Tuesday, October 18, he indicated that only the NPP government can deliver the nation from the present economic challenges.

He rallied support for the government in the wake of the economic woes.

President Akufo Addo also called on non-members of the NPP to join the party in their numbers and make it stronger to beat the main opposition National Democratic Congress again.

He indicated that the governing NPP will 'break the eight' to the surprise of doubters.

Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
