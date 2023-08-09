FLASHBACK: Reports of my wealth have been grossly exaggerated – Sir Sam Jonah

Sir Sam Esson Jonah

In September 2022, Renowned business executive, Sir Sam Jonah denied rumours of his net worth being in the billions.

According to him, the reports of his wealth have been grossly exaggerated in the media.



Read the full story published by GhanaWeb on September 26, 2022



Renowned business executive and former Chief Executive Officer of Ashanti Goldfields, Sir Sam Jonah, has set the record straight over reports of his net worth and wealth.



Mr. Jonah’s net worth, according to numerous reports is around $1.2 billion.



While this figure is yet to be verified, Sam Jonah believes Ghanaians have often associated him with vast wealth which he finds grossly exaggerated.



Speaking on the BBUM show on Ghana Television, Sir Sam Jonah indicated that although he has been a successful businessman, he is more concerned with assertions of his worth in monetary terms instead of being defined by his principles.

“News of my wealth has been grossly exaggerated. Let me just say that my father will be turning in his grave if he thought that I will be defined by how much I am worth in monetary terms,” Sam Jonah said.



“I will like to be defined by the values that I stand for. I think my worth would come from the values that I hold and the principles that I hold. I want myself to be defined by that than pounds, cedis and pesewas,” the executive chairman of Jonah Capital said.



Touching further on his net worth claims, Sir Sam Jonah explained, “I think it’s a tragedy people want to be associated with their wealth…There are others who want that but unfortunately, I don’t. One because I don’t have that level of wealth and two, more importantly, I just feel it is crass and it’s not something you should be proud of that you’re defined by what people think you are worth”.



Speaking on some of the principles which have shaped him over the years, Sam Jonah pointed out to “honesty and telling truth to power.”



“I stand for probity, to use the famous expression I stand for accountability and all the above,” he added.



