1
Menu
Business

FLASHBACK: Senior Minister fumes over Ghana spending US$1.35bn on rice importation

Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Maafo Yaw Osafo-Maafo is a former Senior Advisor to the President

Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, lamented Ghana's high dependence on imports.

Ghana spent nearly US$1.35 billion in 2018 on rice importation.

Osafo-Maafo indicated that private sector development was important because rice production could not be developed by the government but by the private sector.

“It will depend on private farmers to develop rice as we depend on cocoa farmers to develop cocoa,” he noted.

Read the full story originally published on October 10, 2019 by ghanaiantimes.org

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo has lamented over Ghana spending US$1.35 billion last year on rice importation alone.

According to him, foreign exchange that could be used on machinery to modernize the economy was spent on rice although rice could be grown in every part of the country.

Osafo-Maafo made this known yesterday in Accra speaking at the Ghana Beyond Aid (GBA) committee’s stakeholder consultation with the leadership of faith-based organizations (FBOs).

In a presentation on the GBA charter document, he said there was some part of the Northern Region which could grow more than enough rice to feed West Africa with little irrigation.

Osafo-Maafo indicated that private sector development was important because rice production could not be developed by the government but by the private sector.

“It will depend on private farmers to develop rice as we depend on cocoa farmers to develop cocoa,” he noted.

In addition, the minister stated, there was a need for human development hence, focusing on technical and vocational education would enhance the economic growth of the country.

“The countries that have made it such as South Korea, Japan, and Germany, that is where the emphasis is on their education system,” he said.

In order to achieve a country beyond aid, Osafo-Maafo added that there was the need to harness effectively available resources and deploy them creatively and efficiently for rapid economic and social transformation.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Otumfuo laments how some chiefs sold OKESS lands and spent the monies
'Broke’ Ghana must learn from Namibia example – Dr Kofi Amoah
State has no duty to save people from their stupidity - Kofi Bentil
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah
Why KT Hammond is trending on social media
Police arrest Agradaa over alleged church scam
World Cup: Samuel Eto'o attacks French broadcaster RFI over juju report
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
How Acheampong's government banned the use of petrol by private cars on weekends
Related Articles: