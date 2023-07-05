FLASHBACK: Tax alcohol industry more – GIHOC boss suggests to government

Maxwell Kofi Jumah, GIHOC CEO

The CEO of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, opined that taxing the alcohol industry more would be a beneficial move.

“We should tax alcohol more. We should tax the sin industry more so that we use that to help the needy. Now if you don’t have money and you spend money your money on alcohol then there’s something wrong with you. You should be able to take care of your kids, you should pay your school fees before you buy alcohol,” he said.



Read the full story originally published on April 5, 2022 by GhanaWeb



Why are you buying alcohol when you don’t have money - GIHOC asks



Alcohol is a luxury good, GIHOC CEO



Don’t be a drunkard - Kofi Jumah



Chief Executive (CEO) for GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, has suggested that government should tax the 'sin industry' more.

According to him, alcohol is a luxury good and thus should be taxed heavily to discourage people from abusing it.



He made these comments in an interview on JoyNews adding that the proceeds from these taxes should be used to take care of the poor and needy in society.



“We should tax alcohol more. We should tax the sin industry more so that we use that to help the needy. Now if you don’t have money and you spend money your money on alcohol then there’s something wrong with you. You should be able to take care of your kids, you should pay your school fees before you buy alcohol.”



Kofi Jumah noted that looking at the current economic challenges the country faces, people should make sure they have sorted out their basic needs before buying alcohol.



“What we are saying is that spend your money in more beneficial ways than spending it on alcohol. Alcohol is a luxury after you’ve taken care of your basic needs that’s when you buy alcohol. If you’re a person and you have not taken care of your children, you’ve not paid your rent, you’ve not been able to buy food for your family and you buy alcohol, there’s something wrong with you.”



“I’m still drinking but don’t be an alcoholic, don’t be a drunkard, that one I’m against it”, he added.