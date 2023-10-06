FLASHBACK: We’re working with police, GRA to come after landlords charging rent in dollars - Rent Control

Major trading currency, dollar

The Rent Control Department in September last year issued a warning to landlords that charge in dollars.

According to the Public Relations Officer for the Department, Emmanuel Kporsu, charging in the major trading currency - dollar - was illegal in Ghana.



He said Rent Control was working with the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Police Service to apprehend defaulters.



Read the full story originally published on September 2, 2022 by rainbowradioonline.com.



The Rent Control Department has declared that some landlords’ decision to quote their rent in dollars or any other foreign currency is illegal.



Such practices, according to the Department, are illegal in Ghana.

Emmanuel Kporsu, Public Relations Officer for the Department, stated that Rent Control are currently collaborating with the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Police Service, the Ministry of Finance, and other stakeholders to deal with such individuals.



Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Nyankonton Mu Nsem, he said the department is currently dealing with a similar incident in which a tenant filed a complaint about his inability to pay his rent because it was quoted in dollars.



He revealed that the cedi’s depreciation against the dollar has raised the rent the individual is expected to pay.



“We are currently dealing with a case in which a tenant has complained about his inability to pay his rent. He paid in dollars at first. However, the cedi’s depreciation has increased his rent, and he is unable to pay.”



When asked how they are dealing with the problem, he stated that the Department has informed the Ghana Revenue Authority.

We are currently running a campaign to prevent such incidents. We are advocating against it, and we encourage Ghanaians not to allow their landlords to quote their rent in dollars.”



