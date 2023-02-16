1
FLASHBACK: We will negotiate a 'good deal' with IMF - Akufo-Addo assures

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo 1123454554656535 President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Thu, 16 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on July 16, 2022 noted that his government will negotiate a better deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Government is seeking $3billion financial assistance from the Bretton Woods institution.

Read the full story originally published on July 16, 2022 by PeaceFM.

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he will negotiate a better deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The government is seeking financial assistance from the international financial institution to support its economic program.

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah announced this in a statement explaining that the government is requesting a balance of payment support from the IMF.

Delivering a speech at the New Patriotic Party's National Delegates Conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, July 16, 2022, the President assured the citizens that the IMF bailout under his regime will benefit them.

He stated emphatically that his government will have a "good deal" with the IMF.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
