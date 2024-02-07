FLASHBACK: World's largest passenger aircraft lands in Accra for second historic time

Business

Wed, 7 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The world's largest passenger aircraft, British Airways A380, landed in Ghana for the second time in history on September 29, 2022.

After almost four years since the Emirates A380 touched down in Accra at the Kotoka International Airport, Ghana again witnessed another historic landing at the same venue.

This time, a British Airways A380, one of the world's largest passenger aircraft, touched down in Accra on September 29, 2022, making it a historic second-time flight into the country.

Sharing the details via Twitter on September 30 2022, former Ghanaian Emirates pilot, Captain Solomon Quainoo wrote; “Accra had a pleasant surprise yesterday having a historical 2nd time an A380 operated (by British Airways) into Kotoka International Airport. Almost exactly 4 years after we flew the Emirates A380 into Accra for the first time.”

He added that the second historic landing of the largest passenger aircraft proves that Ghana’s main airport [KIA] has the capabilities to handle such a fleet.

“Such a great sign for the impressive capabilities of our home airport to handle the world's biggest passenger aircraft,” Captain Quainoo added.



This article was originally published on September 30, 2022 by GhanaWeb

MA/NOQ
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
