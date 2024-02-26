FLASHBACK: You’ve failed as an economist – Adongo to Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Ranking member on the Finance Committee in Parliament, Isaac Adongo, on November 22, 2023, described Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as a failed economist.

His comment comes after Bawumia said NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama does not understand the 24-hour economy policy he is proposing.



Read the full story originally published on November 22, 2023 by StarrFM.



Ranking member on the Finance Committee in Parliament, Isaac Adongo, has stated that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia does not understand what the 24-hour economy is despite studying economics all his life.



This comes on the back of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stating that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer, President John Mahama does not understand the 24-hour economy policy he is proposing.



The Vice President further stated that the 24-hour economy policy is being implemented in Ghana already at hospitals, and fuel companies, among others.

Responding to the Vice President on the floor of Parliament, the ranking member on the Finance Committee said the Vice President should not be taken seriously with his attack on Mr. Mahama’s 24-hour economy.



“Mr. Speaker, when we are trying to find a solution to deal with the economy when they leave power, H.E John Dramani Mahama proposes a 24-hour economy. I heard somebody who has disappointed the people of Ghana, somebody who said one village, one dam and did something else, somebody who said one million per constituency and for 7-years we are still waiting for the one million dollars.



“He is saying that John Mahama does not understand the 24-hour economy. Mr. Speaker with all due respect, Dr. Bawumia learnt economics at ‘O’ and ‘A’ Level. He went to university and learned economics as his first degree. Did economics again at masters level and did economics again as PHD,” Mr. Adongo narrated.



The ranking member stated that Dr. Bawumia failed in Zimbabwe among other places therefore he cannot understand Mr. Mahama’s 24-hour economy.



“He went all the way to Zimbabwe to be a consultant to Robert Mugabe. We all know what happened there, inflation over 1003. Mr. Speaker, he came back to Ghana and was the deputy governor at the Central Bank. There are formulas for calculating the depreciation of a currency but Dr. Bawumia refused to use it and used something else.”

Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel