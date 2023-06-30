0
Menu
Business

FNB Ghana confirms temporary holding on foreign exchange license

FNB Bank Logo1 FNB Bank logo

Fri, 30 Jun 2023 Source: GNA

The First National Bank Ghana has confirmed a temporarily halt to the processing of new or pending foreign exchange transactions for 30 days due to ongoing engagements with the Bank of Ghana.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr Delali Dzidzienyo, the Head, Marketing and Corporate Affairs, said to minimize any possible disruptions, “we have made temporary arrangements with partner banks to initiate and complete foreign exchange deals for and on behalf the Bank and its clients, should the need arise.”

It said the bank held themselves to the highest operational and regulatory standards in every aspect of our business.

“We are committed to reaching an amicable resolution with the Bank of Ghana for the restoration of our Foreign Exchange license,” it added.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Mahama leads NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed
Akufo-Addo meets Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North
Akufo-Addo slams Mahama over attack on Judiciary
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé
Related Articles: