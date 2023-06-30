FNB Ghana confirms temporary holding on foreign exchange license

The First National Bank Ghana has confirmed a temporarily halt to the processing of new or pending foreign exchange transactions for 30 days due to ongoing engagements with the Bank of Ghana.
A statement issued in Accra by Mr Delali Dzidzienyo, the Head, Marketing and Corporate Affairs, said to minimize any possible disruptions, “we have made temporary arrangements with partner banks to initiate and complete foreign exchange deals for and on behalf the Bank and its clients, should the need arise.”
It said the bank held themselves to the highest operational and regulatory standards in every aspect of our business.
“We are committed to reaching an amicable resolution with the Bank of Ghana for the restoration of our Foreign Exchange license,” it added.
