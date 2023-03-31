2
FULL LIST: ECG releases 9-day 'dumsor' timetable

Dumsor Dumsor refers to scheduled power outages

Fri, 31 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has released a power outage timetable today Friday, March 31, 2023.

The development has come about due to the maintenance work scheduled to be carried out by the Ghana National Gas Company on the Atuabo gas processing plant.

Gas supply for power generation would be affected due to the exercise, as there would be a shortfall of approximately 150 megawatts of power generation.

This will reduce the total power supply for distribution by ECG until Friday, April 7, 2023.

The doument sighted by GhanaWeb Business shows that the operation will affect the Accra, Volta, Ashanti, Eastern, Central, Western and Tema regions of the ECG.

Areas within the region are sub-divided into four blocs of A, B, C and D. They will all experience outages according to a schedule that starts 30th March through to 7th April 2023.

All outages will be at night, between the hours of 6pm to 11 pm.

Only areas in the A bloc will experience outages for three times within the period. The others will experience two rounds each per the schedule.

Find the complete list of affected areas below:



Read the press release below;



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
