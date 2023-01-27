0
FULL TEXT: DDEP Technical Committee report on exclusion of individual bondholders

Bonds 660 040319100929?fit=660%2C450&ssl=1 Individual bond holders were initially exempted from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme

Fri, 27 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Technical Committee consisting of the government and the Individual Bondholders Forum (IBF) have released their report on their exclusion from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

The Committee in its report offered some ideas and measures government can adopt to save the ailing economy about GH¢83.5 billion in order to avoid a 'haircut' amid its debt restructuring programme.

Some of the proposed measures include enforcing property taxation and VAT invigilation, recovering funds lost to financial irregularities as identified by the Auditor-General; divesting loss-making, defunct and troubled 17 state-owned enterprises, privatising selected SOEs to Tier-2 pension funds to drive efficiency and productivity, and reviewing the Free SHS Programme to make it more efficient through effective targeting and allowing parents who can pay to do so among others.

See the full report below:

