FULL TEXT: IMF country report on Ghana after approval of $3 billion bailout

IMF New The International Monetary Fund

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved Ghana's request for a $3 billion bailout under an Extended Credit Facility.

The decision was made after the Executive Board on May 17, 2023 approved the loan facility which will see an immediate disbursement of the first tranche consisting of $600 million.

In the context of the Request for an Arrangement Under the Extended Credit Facility, the following documents have been released and are included in this package:

• A Press Release including a statement by the Chair of the Executive Board.

• The Staff Report prepared by a staff team of the IMF for the Executive Board’s consideration on May 17, 2023, following discussions that ended on December 12, 2023, with the officials of Ghana on economic developments and policies underpinning the IMF arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility. Based on information available at the time of these discussions, the staff report was completed on May 2, 2023.

• A Debt Sustainability Analysis prepared by the staffs of the IMF and the Internal Development Association.

• A Supplementary Information

• A Statement by the Executive Director for Ghana.

See the full document below:

