FULL TEXT: Kwasi Kwarteng's statement after his sack

Kwasi Kwarteng has been fired as UK's Finance Minister after six weeks in office

Just after news broke that the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, has been dismissed by the United Kingdom Prime Minister, Liz Truss, he wrote to accept his fate.

According to him, he accepted the position which he occupied for 38 days in full knowledge that the situation the country faced was incredibly difficult, with rising global interest rates and energy prices.



He said in a statement hours after his dismissal that, as the Chancellor of the Exchequer, following the status quo was simply not an option.



“For too long this country has been dogged by low growth rates and high taxation - that must still change if this country is to succeed,” Kwarteng’s statement read in parts.



Find below the full statement.



Dear Prime Minister,

You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor. I have accepted.



When you asked me to serve as your Chancellor, I did so in full knowledge that the situation we faced was incredibly difficult, with rising global interest rates and energy prices. However, your vision of optimism, growth and change was right.



As I have said many times in the past weeks, following the status quo was simply not an option. For too long this country has been dogged by low growth rates and high taxation - that must still change if this country is to succeed.



The economic environment has changed rapidly since we set out the Growth Plan on 23 September. In response, together with the Bank of England and excellent officials at the Treasury we have responded to those events, and I commend my officials for their dedication.



It is important now as we move forward to emphasise your government's commitment to fiscal discipline. The Medium-Term Fiscal Plan is crucial to this end, and I look forward to supporting you and my successor to achieve that from the backbenches.

We have been colleagues and friends for many years. In that time, I have seen your dedication and determination. I believe your vision is the right one. It has been an honour to serve as your first Chancellor.



Your success is this country's success and I wish you well.



Kwasi Kwarteng



Member of Parliament for Spelthorne



PEN/SARA