FULL TEXT: NIC Public Perception, Awareness and Confidence of Insurance survey 2022

The National Insurance Commission (NIC)

Insurance regulator, National Insurance Commission (NIC) has released the Public Perception, Awareness and Confidence of Insurance (PPAC) survey for 2022.

For the period ending 2022, the survey employed standardized questionnaires that were administered to purposively-selected respondents across all sixteen (16) administrative regions of Ghana to measure the knowledge of, attitude towards, and confidence in insurance products and services by the general public.



The recent study for the period also fitted with the current public health situation and measured the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on public perception of insurance.



It also analyzed the nation’s Domestic Debt Exchange Program (DDEP) and how the same had impacted the views of the public on taking up insurance policies.



The PPAC survey was started by the NIC in 2019 to measure public appreciation of insurance products and services.

See results from the NIC PPAC survey below:







