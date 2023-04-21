0
Menu
Business

FULL TEXT: PIAC's 2022 annual report on Ghana's petroleum revenues

Oil Rig Fresh PIAC is Ghana's petroleum revenue watchdog

Fri, 21 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the past three years since 2019, Ghana’s crude oil production has seen a decline of 10 percent to 71,439,585 barrels

This was contained in the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC)’s 2022 annual report released on April 20, 2023.

Despite the decline, total petroleum revenues for the country reached its highest for first time in 2022.

PIAC, in its report however recommended that Ghana needs to speed up the sustainable development of its petroleum resources to reverse the decline in petroleum production through the attraction of new investors as well as early completion of ongoing projects.

The 2022 Annual Report covers the period from January to December 2022 and encompasses a broad range of issues relating to petroleum revenue management such as information on production, liftings, total revenues accruing and allocation by the Government, ABFA utilization, and the management of the funds set aside in the Ghana Petroleum Funds (Ghana Stabilisation Fund and the Ghana Heritage Fund).

Read highlights of the full report below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
A current SC judge was lawyer of Mathias Alistair – Adom-Otchere
Why Michael Essien is 'bitter' about Ghana
5 things that happen during sex you shouldn't be sorry for
Why Akufo-Addo couldn't have been the lawyer of Mathias Alistair
$2.5 million worth of fuel condensates for TOR gone missing - NAPO
How a young man has used his bet winnings in 7 years
I no longer use NHIS card - Health Minister laments
NPP MP ‘deflates’ Sam George’s tough talk
How Hackman, Nana Addo, Alan, others paid delegates for votes
Why an Ablakwa photo on Bawumia’s Facebook page is gaining traction
Related Articles: