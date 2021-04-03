Fake Beta Malt has infiltrated onto Ghanaian market - ABL warns public

ABL is advising consumers to be vigilant at the point of purchase

The Accra Brewery Limited (ABL) has cautioned the public to be wary of an unregistered Beta Malt brand that has not been approved by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) but has found its way onto the market.

ABL is advising consumers to be vigilant at the point of purchase and look out for only Beta Malt produced by the company and approved by the FDA with registration number FDA/DK 10-033.



ABL, in a statement, said it is the sole producer and distributor of the Beta Malt brand of international Breweries PLC, Nigeria and is not approved for sale in Ghana.



It also noted that the infiltration of the Ghanaian market by another brand of Beta Malt is illegal and distributors of same are liable to be dealt with in accordance with section 110 of the Public Health Act, 2021 (Act 851).

Further, it said Ghana’s Food and Drug Authority has not licensed the importation of any brand of Beta Malt into Ghana.



The public has, therefore, being encouraged to report any suspicions they may have to the offices of the FDA either physically or by calling 0551112224 or 0551112225.