Federation of Kumasi Traders threaten to sue Kejetia management, Fire Service

Kejetia market | File photo

The Chairman of the Federation of Kumasi Traders Association, Nana Prempeh, has threatened to sue the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the management of the Kejetia Market in Kumasi.

According to him, the market has been operating without a fire certificate and insurance cover, which is a violation of the GNFS’s Legal Instrument (LI) 1724.



In an interview with Kojo Marfo on AbusuaNkommo, Nana Prempeh expressed his frustration at the fact that the market has been allowed to operate without the necessary documents.



He stated, “I am a trader, but I am going to sue two entities, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the Kumasi City Market, for allowing the market to operate without a license.



"I know that the GNFS has the mandate to close down any commercial facility operating without a Fire Certificate and Insurance Cover, and I want to test the law.”



Nana Prempeh also stated that he has evidence to prove that the Kejetia Market has been operating without insurance cover since November 2021.

He noted, “Kejetia is a commercial facility, and the National Insurance Commission has made it clear that every commercial entity must be insured. However, I know for a fact that from November 2021 till date, the Kejetia Market has not been insured.”



He further added that although there is a fire post at the market, it does not have a fire certificate.



“We are operating in the market at our own risk, the market does not have insurance cover because Kejetia Market is not fireworthy per the national fire service standard”.



Nana Prempeh also raised questions about congestion in the market, a situation he fears threatens the lifespan of the Market Complex Infrastructure.



"The facility is a new technology that the Brazilians brought. Have we asked ourselves about the lifespan of this market? The market was built with bolts and not with boards. Are we also minded it was built in a waterlogged area?” he quizzed.

Background:



The concerns about the absence of a fire certificate came up when a massive fire engulfed portions of the recently constructed Kejetia Market in Kumasi on Thursday, March 15, 2023.



It turned out the management had not been able to renew its insurance because of the absence of the fire certificates.



Politicians had to intervene to mitigate the hardship of traders who lost property worth thousands of Ghana Cedis.