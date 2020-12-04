Fidelity Bank undertakes CSR activity at the Korle Bu Hospital

Source: Aba Botchwey, Contributor

The southwest sector of the Fidelity Bank Ghana has donated to the children's block/child health department of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital as part of their CSR project 2020.

The project which has over 1000 beneficiaries saw the children's ward acquire wheelchairs, face masks, a medicine trolley, bedsheets, and the painting of 4 children's wards.



The aim of this gesture is to serve the community as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility and also to improve the image of the bank.



The team from the southwest sector of Fidelity bank was met by a representative of the child health Department who thanked them for their kind gesture towards the ward, " we appreciate the gesture. The care of children especially babies requires a congenial atmosphere and painting of the place has livened up and brought happiness to the health workers and children. You should do more and remember us regularly for more support ".



The sector also supported Accra Platinum, Lions club with a literacy project in September 2020.



