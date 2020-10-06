Fidelity Bank unveils Kukua, a virtual WhatsApp banking assistant

Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst, Divisional Director, Retail Banking of Fidelity Bank Ghana

Source: Fidelity Bank Ghana

To empower customers to conduct personalized online transactions from any location, Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited has introduced Kukua, its WhatsApp Banking Assistant.

The 24-hour WhatsApp Banking Assistant, fully conversant with the bank’s suite of offerings to answer questions through cutting edge technology, forms part of Fidelity Bank’s Together We’re More brand promise that views success as a collaborative effort between itself, customers and the general public.



Speaking about Kukua, Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst, Divisional Director, Retail Banking of Fidelity Bank Ghana, stated:



“We are excited to offer accessible round the clock banking services on WhatsApp, a platform that the majority of Ghanaians and our customers frequently use. Our retail customers can now initiate a number of transactions including fund transfers, bill payments, airtime top up, exchange rate checks, mini statement reviews, account balance checks and ATM and branch location; all in real time directly on WhatsApp with Kukua.” “Kukua joins our innovative portfolio of digital products such as our mobile app, online banking, online account opening, USSD, cards and many others,’’ she added.



Mrs. Idun-Arkhurst assured that Fidelity Bank will continue to leverage technology to create simple and innovative solutions for customers to enjoy banking services in a seamless and secure manner.

Speaking on the strength of Kukua’s cybersecurity, Fidelity’s Head of Transaction and Electronic Banking, Gladys Thompson noted that Kukua has cutting edge security and all her interactions are secure with customers’ data and privacy protected.



“We are excited about Kukua because it will manage about 70% of customer calls that come through our contact center and also improve turn-around-time as Kukua attends to customer needs in real time,” Fidelity’s Head of Customer Experience, Comfort Armoo, explained.”



Fidelity’s introduction of Kukua is a realization of its continued commitment to make banking easier and convenient for all its customer segments through relevant and useful digital products and services.

