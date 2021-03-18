Fifth Volta Trade and Investment fair launched

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister has launched the fifth Volta Trade and Investment fair with an invitation to the private sector to play a leading role to make the gathering a turning point for economic buoyancy.

He said the success of the previous event confirmed that the initiative was a well-positioned vehicle that provided an opportunity to showcase the investment potentials of the Region.



Dr Letsa said “rigorous” industrialisation remained key to Volta’s progress, and that the government was looking to partnerships with the private sector to place the region on a productive end.



“Together we can improve trade and industrialise this region,” he said, adding that the private sector would be united as a production unit of the Region.



The two-week fair is on the theme “Promoting Sustainable Trade and Investment” with a focus on agribusiness, tourism and ICT and would run from November 15 to the 28 at the Ho Sports stadium, and is expected to attract some 500 exhibitors and over 8,000 visitors.



Dr Letsa said stakeholders including; those in the trade and industry sector are working to make the event a success, and that the VRCC looked forward to the private sector spearheading it.



We are optimistic that the 2021 fair would help foster partnership and synergy between the VRCC and the private sector

He urged the business community to take advantage of the fair and lend attention to detail and packaging and promised conferences and incubator platforms to support their growth.



Music festivals, floats and a myriad of outdoor events have been planned to liven up the fair.



Partners including; the Association of Ghana industries, the Ghana Commercial Bank, MTN and the Volta Development Forum all pledged their support for a successful event.



Mr Dela Gadzanku, Chairman of the Volta, Eastern and Oti branches of the AGI said despite the COVID-19 devastation, the trade and investment fair would be sustained and urged the private sector to support the success of the event and to work together to promote trade in agribusiness, tourism and ICT.



Dr. Prince Kofi Kludjeson, President of the Volta Development Forum said the region was destined to become the bedrock of development and urged the local Assembly heads to seek the economic progress of their districts by pursuing the government’s local industrialization agenda.



Stakeholders including; traditional authorities and tertiary institutions in the Region endorsed the upcoming fair.