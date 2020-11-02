Fifty young entrepreneurs receive support from NBSSI

Kosi Yankey Ayeh, Executive Director of the National Board for Small Scale Industries

The National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI)has presented start-up kits to 50 young entrepreneurs in the Bono region to boost their respective businesses.

The support falls under the NBSSI’s Youth Entrepreneurship and Employment Programme (YEEP), which is in partnership with Mastercard Foundation Young Africa Works to create fulfilling and dignified work for Ghana’s young people.



The project consisted of three main interventions-Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship (ICE), Apprenticeship to Entrepreneurship (A2E), and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Business Acceleration (MBA).



Speaking at the programme in Sunyani, Mr Anthony Akolbire, the NBSSI Manager for the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions said the beneficiaries had successfully undergone training in hairdressing, baking and confectionery, sewing and welding under the A2E component of the project to be able them to start their own businesses.



He explained the beneficiaries were selected from the Dormaa, Berekum, Wenchi, Sunyani and Sunyani West municipalities, and comprised 13 males and 37 females of ages between 18 to 35 years.



Mr Akolbire said the “NBSSI is focused on assisting more females in Ghana” and therefore encouraged the beneficiaries to make the best use of the items.

He advised them to visit the Business Advisory Centres whenever they were confronted with challenges in their line of work.



Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was committed to the agenda of providing the Ghanaian youth with decent, dignified and sustainable jobs to reduce unemployment in the country.



She expressed gratitude to the leadership of NBSSI and Mastercard Foundation for the implementation of the project and advised the beneficiaries to maintain the items properly and encouraged them to learn additional skills and trades to be able to stand the competitive business world.



Madam Owusu-Banahene further advised them to uphold good customer relations, saying that was one of the secrets in achieving business success. Mr Benjamin Ansu, a beneficiary of the project, on behalf of his colleagues expressed their heartfelt appreciation to NBSSI and the Mastercard Foundation for the privilege and promised to make judicious use of the items.



The beneficiaries did not only receive start-up kits but also were awarded certificates of completion.