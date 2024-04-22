Finance Minister confident of Ghana securing third tranche of IMF bailout soon

Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam

Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam expressed confidence in the imminent release of the third tranche of the $3 billion bailout package by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Adam assured that once a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with external creditors is secured, the Fund is expected to green light the disbursement.



"We do not have any reason to suggest that the board will miss this, essentially, we have agreed to all that we need to do, and the only outstanding issue is the draft from the official creditors this May. If we have that, there won’t be any lengthy negotiation.



“We have already negotiated and we have agreed to the offer they gave us in principle since January…so I can tell you, we are very optimistic.” citinewsroom.com quoted him to have said during a press conference after the Spring Meetings in Washington on Sunday, April 21, 2024.



Ghana, having reached a staff-level agreement on the second review of the loan-support programme, anticipates approval for its third tranche of $360 million when the IMF Executive Board convenes in June this year.

AM/SARA



