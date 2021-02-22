Finance Minister-designate to face Parliament's Appointments Committee on March 8

Finance Minister designate, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister-designate for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has been rescheduled to appear before the Appointment Committee in Parliament on March 8, 2021.

This comes after Ken Ofori-Atta's request for a postponement of his initial date due to complications from COVID-19.



The Ministry of Finance last week announced, Mr Ofori-Atta was leaving the country to United States to seek medical care hence the need for a postponement of his initial scheduled date for vetting.



The finance ministry in a press statement said “after recovering from COVID-19 last December, Mr Ofori-Atta has had medical complications which doctors advise, require further interventions not currently available in Ghana.”

He is expected back in Ghana in two weeks time, the statement indicated.



Meanwhile, the Ministers-designate for Sanitation Resources, Public Enterprises and Transport, Cecilia Dapaah, Joseph Cudjoe and Kwaku Ofori Asiamah who were expected to appear before the committee today have been rescheduled for tomorrow, February 23, 2021.