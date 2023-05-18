1
Menu
Business

Finance Ministry, BoG to sign MoU on how to repay $3 billion IMF loan

Dr Ernest Addison Bank Of Ghana121212121212121 Ernest Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Bank of Ghana and the Ministry of Finance are expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding that will outline the guidelines for repaying the $3 billion loan facility from the International Monetary Fund.

The $3 billion loan which will be disbursed within 36 months has a 0% interest rate with a grace period of 5.5 years and a final maturity of 10 years.

The programme under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) is aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and bringing fiscal operations and public debt to sustainable levels, supporting structural reforms, and promoting strong and inclusive growth while protecting the poor and vulnerable.

It has a front-loaded fiscal adjustment of 5.1 percentage points of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) over 3 years (2023-2025) with the following Primary Balance (on a commitment basis) and fiscal adjustment (fiscal effort).

Ghana undertook among other conditions the domestic debt restructuring and secured financing assurances from its external creditors to arrive at the approval by the board on May 17, 2023.

SSD/MA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Akufo-Addo visits Ghanaian troops on peacekeeping operations
Sam George dares Tema High Court judge
Barker-Vormawor reacts to man remanded for insulting Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name
Video of Bawumia-branded campaign pickups hits social media
Otumfuo asks British Museum to return gold items in their possession
I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence
Sexual harassment: Court orders registrar to take custody of vehicle in dispute
Related Articles: