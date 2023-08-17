Finance Ministry launches 2022 SDG Report

The report was launched by the Minstry of Finance

In a significant step toward its commitment to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Ministry of Finance launched the fifth annual SDGs Budget Report on Wednesday. This report marks another stride in government’s ongoing endeavours to assess and bridge the funding gap as required for realisation of the Global Goals.

The 2022 SDGs Budget Report is designed to function as a vital decision-making tool, aiding the Ghanaian government in meticulously tracking funding for the SDGs. With its focus on transparency and accountability, the report provides comprehensive insights into allocations and expenditure of the national budget across each of the 17 SDGs. Seamless alignment between the national budget, the SDG targets and Ghana’s Medium Term Development Plan enables a precise monitoring mechanism for measuring progress.



At the core of this initiative lies the SDG Budgeting Manual, a strategic tool developed to facilitate the tracking of budgetary allocations and expenditures. This manual ensures that all entities ranging from Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) can be monitored in their contributions toward SDGs.



Through a meticulous analysis of the nation’s expenditures in relation to the SDG targets, which are intrinsically tied to Ghana’s developmental priorities, stakeholders can gain insights into the evolution of various goals and metrics over time. This analysis forms a solid foundation for projecting the additional resources required to meet the SDGs’ deadlines.



The 2022 SDGs Budget Report launch served as a platform for stakeholders to provide valuable feedback. The event saw the convergence of a diverse array of participants, including Government Officials, Development Partners, Foreign Missions, Private Sector Representatives, Investors, Civil Society Organisations, Academics and Entrepreneurs.



The Country Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Ghana, Osama Makkawi, commended the Ghanaian government for its resolute dedication to tracking investments that contribute to realisation of the SDGs. Makkawi noted that the report is a testament to government’s unwavering commitment to the SDGs and their impact on the nation.



Developed collaboratively by the Ministry of Finance, National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) and Ghana Statistical Service, the 2022 Ghana SDGs Budget Report marks a continuation of government’s efforts to evaluate and address the funding gap for the Global Goals. This tripartite collaboration aims to establish a funding mechanism that is well-aligned with aspirations of the Global Goals.

During the report launch, Mr. Makkawi emphasised the UNDP’s global and Ghanaian role as an SDG integrator – reinforcing the organisation’s commitment to partnership and collaboration with government.



Dr. Mohammed Amin Adams, Deputy Minister for Finance, highlighted that the SDGs Budget Report equips government and its partners with essential data to monitor progress across the diverse goals. This real-time monitoring allows for a meticulous assessment of financial resource utilisation efficiency over time. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic’s profound impact, Dr. Adams acknowledged setbacks in goals such as Poverty Eradication (SDG1), Zero Hunger (SDG2) and Climate Action (SDG13).



In response to these challenges, Dr. Adams affirmed government’s commitment to fostering collaboration with development partners, the private sector and all stakeholders, aimed at propelling a sustainable recovery.



Preceding the 2022 SDGs Budget Report, Ghana’s efforts included development of the 2019 Budget Report and SDGs Baseline Report. These resources serve as vital references for tracking investments aligned with the SDGs and the Africa Union’s Agenda 2063.



Distinguished figures who were present at the launch event included Paulina Mulhovo, Chief of Section – Social Policy and Inclusion at UNICEF; Eva Eseelba Mends, Chief Director of the Ministry; and Thomas Appiagyei, Director of Budget at the Ministry.