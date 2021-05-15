Finance and Tourism ministries sign GH¢100 million GhanaCARES agreement

A photograph taken at the signing of the compact agreement

The Ministry of Finance and the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry have signed the compact agreement under the Ghana COVID-19 Alleviation and Revitalisation of Enterprises Support (GhanaCARES) Obaatanpa programme worth GH¢100,000,000

The compact agreement was signed by the two ministries on Tuesday, 11 May 2021.



The Deputy minister-designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey made this known on Facebook.

Hee indicated that “Two out of eight compact agreements to be rolled out are with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture for an amount of One Hundred Million Ghana Cedis (GH¢100,000,000.00) and the Ministry of Trade & Industry for an amount of Two Hundred and Eighty-Two Million Ghana Cedis (GH¢282,000,000)”.



The compact is a partnership agreement between the Ministry of Finance, as the coordinating authority, and sector ministries, under the supervision of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee (IMCC) to ensure effective and timely delivery of targets set for the various ministries under the CARES programme for the 2021 fiscal year.