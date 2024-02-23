Finance minister pays courtesy call on Asantehene

Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam and Asantehene Otumfuor Osei-Tutu II

The Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace, Kumasi.

The visit, the minister explained, was to seek the blessing of the Asantehene as the new substantive Minister of Finance.



During the meeting, the finance minister appreciated the Asantehene for his numerous contributions towards national development. He praised him for leading various campaigns in the Ashanti Region, especially the ‘Heal Komfo Anokye Project’ where funds are being raised to help rehabilitate some infrastructure at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



According to the minister, Ashanti Region remains a key contributor to national development, as it boasts numerous natural resources.



He reiterated government’s commitment to the development of the region, particularly in the area of infrastructure.



In this direction, Dr. Adam said the government is fast-tracking the completion of all stalled projects in the region such as the Kumasi International Airport and a new maternity block at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, among others.

The Asantehene, on his part, urged the finance minister to work closely with his team to ensure the country’s financial agenda is met.



“The President expressed confidence in you and has given you a mandate as the finance minister. Although the country is going through economic difficulties, there is hope for an economic turnaround if the right measures are implemented. Your Predecessor has put in place some measures as part of efforts to address the economic conditions. I will urge you to continue from where he left off,” the traditional leader said.



Otumfuo added that: “I will also urge you to work closely with the staff at the Ministry so you can share ideas to achieve the goals that have been set. Ghanaians are now looking up to you when it comes to finance issues because the President has put you in that position”.



As part of his visit to the region, the minister also called on the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah at the Regional Coordinating Council to discuss matters of national importance. The Ashanti Regional Minister during the meeting, urged the finance minister to help release funds for work to continue on the construction of the Ahenema-Kokoben Anwiankwanta road and the Kejetia Market Phase II project.