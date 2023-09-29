Fire guts gas booster near Tema Oil Refinery

Tema Oil Refinery on fire

Reports emerging in the early hours of Friday, September 29 have revealed that a gas booster station near the Tema Oil Refinery and the Tema Industrial Area caught fire.

No casualties have been recorded yet.



The Ghana National Fire Service in Tema has reportedly been successful in preventing the fire.



According to reports, the fire incident happened at a gas booster station owned by Quantum Gas.



The initial investigations into the cause of the fire have revealed that the fire may have been caused by someone setting a fire nearby or smoking in the vicinity.



The company was transferring gas from vessels at the Tema Port to the booster station for distribution to terminals in the area when the incident occurred, reports have noted.





SSD/NOQ



