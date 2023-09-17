Fire guts several shops at CMB market in Accra

Fire has razed down several shops at the CMB market in Kantamanto, Accra in the early hours of Sunday morning on September 17, 2023.

According to a Citi News report, the fire's source, which is currently unknown has destroyed wares worth million of Ghana cedis.



A video posted by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) captures firefighters at the scene trying to stop the fire from wrecking further havoc.



Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, ADO1 Alex Nartey said several flammable objects were found at the scene of the fire when personnel arrived.



He however added that by the time the fire was put out, several shops at the CMB market area had been completely destroyed.



Meanwhile, some traders within the market were dismayed by the development as they recounted their losses.

The latest fire incident at the CMB market is the second one recorded in recent years after the first incident occurred back in 2020, destroying over 150 shops within the market area.



The Fire Service has occasionally cautioned traders to ensure that the right electrical appliances are being used in their stores in order to avoid such incidents.



Watch the video below as shared by the Ghana National Fire Service:







