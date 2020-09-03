Business News

First Atlantic Bank to be transformed into a global bank out of Ghana

Mr Armar Board Chairman, Karen Akinmwumi-Tanoh, Comander Joseph Combey Rtd cut the anniversary cake

The board of directors and management of First Atlantic Bank (FAB) aim to transform the bank into a global bank out of Ghana.

To achieve this, the board of directors and management and staff renewed their collective pledge to further strengthen the position of the bank within Ghana and beyond.



Board chairman of the bank, Mr Amarquaye Armar, announced this at a ceremony to climax the month-long 25 years' anniversary celebration of FAB.



The tape-cutting ceremony formally commissioned the new extension to its head office.



The extension area include an executive office, corporate services office, operations centre and a gym.



All branches across the country held cake-cutting and customer appreciation ceremonies to climax the 25th anniversary celebration.



Describing the silver jubilee celebration as historic, Mr Armar paid glowing tribute to founding shareholders as well as all other shareholders, past and current members of the board of directors and management and staff.

“Your commitment and collective hard work has guided the 25-year evolution of this institution into its present enviable state; we appreciate your contribution that has assured the growth and resilience of this dynamic bank,” he added.



Acknowledging customers as equally important stakeholders, he said they remain indispensable to the existence and growth of FAB.



“We greatly appreciate your business and patronage of our banking products and services. We dedicate ourselves to innovative delivery of exceptional, refreshingly different service to meet your unique and ever-changing banking needs," he stressed.



He announced that following the launch of the silver jubilee celebrations on August 7, 2020, each of their branches conducted events to showcase the bank’s corporate social responsibility initiatives that target vulnerable groups of communities it operates in.



He named two flagship corporate social responsibility initiatives: a fully-fitted Mother and Child Care Unit at Talensi in the Upper East Region as its contribution towards improved maternal healthcare facilities in Ghana; and a six-unit classroom and two-unit office blocks resourced with computers and teaching and learning aides at the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind.

